CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Down 5%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 890,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 139,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 in the last ninety days.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

