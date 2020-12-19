Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $102,550.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $78,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $104,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.22 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

