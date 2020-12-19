D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,153. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.