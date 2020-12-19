DA Davidson Increases Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $18.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

