DAD Chain Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00385633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.86 or 0.02421555 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

