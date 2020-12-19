Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.69. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 9,837 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Daiwa Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.