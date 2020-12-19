Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.75 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.75 EPS.

NYSE:DRI traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.16. 3,754,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,377. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.