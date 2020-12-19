Dash Price Tops $108.39 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $574.29 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $108.39 or 0.00454270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.29 or 0.01727857 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000058 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,874,072 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

