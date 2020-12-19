David Joseph Meyer Sells 53,700 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TITN stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $431.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

