David Sangster Sells 19,394 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $615,371.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,486.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76.

Shares of NTNX traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 9,666,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nutanix by 16.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after buying an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.