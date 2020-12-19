DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $365,993.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and Switcheo Network. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00139681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00741819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00174769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00368903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00118136 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

