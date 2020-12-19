DEEX (DEEX) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $380,289.89 and $633.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002743 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002094 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001236 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

