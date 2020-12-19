Delphy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,062.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $375,113.07 and approximately $27,062.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00383854 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.60 or 0.02395667 BTC.

DPY is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

