Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 272,598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.32 million, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

