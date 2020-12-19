Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

