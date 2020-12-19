DEX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75,538.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $75,538.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00170855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00123323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00077482 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

