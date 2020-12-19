dForce USDx (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,745.00

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $22,745.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USDx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,229.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.37 or 0.01366241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00078401 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003878 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00013194 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00271709 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USDx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.