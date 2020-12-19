DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Trading 8.9% Higher

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. 107,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 145,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 159,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

