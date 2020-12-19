DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lifted to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

DRH opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 58,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

