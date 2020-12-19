Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.72

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $3.25. Digirad shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 153,291 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRAD. ValuEngine lowered Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Digirad in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Digirad alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Digirad had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $30,577.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,354.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digirad in the third quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digirad in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digirad in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.