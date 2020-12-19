Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $66.67 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

