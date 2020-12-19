DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

DISH stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,400. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,846,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

