Duane Hughes Sells 55,989 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). On average, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

