Duane Hughes Sells 55,989 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 17th, Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
