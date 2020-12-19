DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.50. 146,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 62,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $325.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DZS by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DZS by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

