DZS’s (DZSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts expect that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DZS by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 57.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

