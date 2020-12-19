Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.18.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.84. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.