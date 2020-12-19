Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and traded as low as $70.00. Easyhotel shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 69,601 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

