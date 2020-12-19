EBCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $41,469.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $41,469.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00399037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.92 or 0.02464610 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.