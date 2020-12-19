Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Echo Global Logistics worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECHO. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECHO opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $745.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

