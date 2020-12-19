Eden Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $786,510.46 and $16,506.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00742875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00176318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00368927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00075382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00118600 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

