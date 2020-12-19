EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EH. ValuEngine lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of EH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.80. 622,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. EHang has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EHang will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

