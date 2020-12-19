Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00007095 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $28.23 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002805 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002136 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001344 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.