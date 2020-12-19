Electra (ECA) Price Tops $0.0000

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. Electra has a market cap of $791,568.18 and $2,252.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,596,096,437 coins and its circulating supply is 28,728,939,884 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.