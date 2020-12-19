Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Danske raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

