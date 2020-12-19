ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Sell.

ENGGY opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

