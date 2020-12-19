Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $857.95 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

