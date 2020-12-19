Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Enel Chile stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.11.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $857.95 million during the quarter.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
