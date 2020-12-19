Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.25

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 300784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

ENLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

