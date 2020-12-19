ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Shares Down 1.1%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

ENN Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XNGSF)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

