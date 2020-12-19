Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Trading Up 7.7%

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 222,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 824% from the average daily volume of 24,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

