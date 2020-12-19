ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0065 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $20,294.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00399300 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.00 or 0.02475976 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

