Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $77.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $786.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.56. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.