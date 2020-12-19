Ether-1 (ETHO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34,275.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $693,657.96 and approximately $34,275.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 41% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,099,025 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

