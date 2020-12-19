Ether-1 (ETHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $670,904.49

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $670,904.49 and $30,824.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,103,915 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

