Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Ethverse token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $31,371.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058473 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,431,360 tokens. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.