Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 699 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hess by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 724,508 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $22,006,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,614,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.