Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 58.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNB opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

