Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 692 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,053,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $116,508,000 after acquiring an additional 108,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

