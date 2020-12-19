EverGreenCoin Price Tops $0.0186 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $270,599.66 and $9.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.63 or 1.00035469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023062 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00460128 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00691568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00157626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002383 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,514,857 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

