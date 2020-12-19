Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading Up 13.3%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 829,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 596,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVOK. ValuEngine lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

