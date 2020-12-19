ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vericel by 1,431.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 546,625 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 163,822 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $26.81 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,681.00 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

